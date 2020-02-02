Absa Premiership League top scorers: Mhango extends lead

Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango’s scintillating form in the Absa Premiership continued on Saturday when he scored a brace against Chippa United to take his tally to 14, four ahead of fellow golden boot chasers.

After failing to score against Amazulu last week, the former Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Nyasa Big Bullets forward made no mistake against Chippa United when his first half strikes secured all the three points for the Buccaneers who leapfrogged Mamelodi Sundowns into the second position.

According to Kickoff.com, Mhango should have given the Soweto based side a lead inside the opening five minutes of the match but his effort on the edge of the box was tipped over the post by shot-stopper Veli Mothwa.

However, Mothwa couldn’t stop Mhango from scoring his 13th goal of the season from the spot.

Moments later, the lethal forward completed his work when he collected a loose ball in the area before making a turn and wasted no time to fire past Mothwa to take his tally to 14 goals for the 2019/20 season.

This means that Mhango is leading in the golden boot race with 14 goals, 4 ahead of Amazulu’s Ntuli, Supersport United’ Grobler and Kaizer Chief’s Nurkovic.

The 26-year old has an opportunity to win the golden boot award if he maintains his goal scoring form.

It was also a special day for the Buccaneers who won their sixth game in a row and moved up to second in the standings with 36 points from 20 games.

However, the Soweto giants face a daunting task of challenging Kaizer Chiefs for the title as the log leaders are 9 points clear of their bitter rivals with a game in hand.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were not involved as they were playing in the CAF Champions League.

Advertisements

Advertisements