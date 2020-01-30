Mpinganjira steps aside as FDH CEO

Banker Thom Mpinganjira has stepped aside as Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited following his arrest in connection to attempts to bribe judges.

According to the bank, Mpinganjira who is on bail has gone on a sabbatical leave effective 27 January, 2020.

Meanwhile, FDH Financial Holdings Limited has appointed George Chitera as the Company’s interim group Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dr. Thom Mpinganjira who is on sabbatical leave.

The Board Chairperson for the FDH, Noel Nkulichi has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to serving its customers as well as stakeholders.

Nkulichi further said that the company will accordingly render its full support to Chitera for continued success of the group.

Chitera joined the FDH Group in 2007 and was the company’s Chief Finance Officer before taking over CEO’s position recently.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mpinganjira and later charged him with offering K100 million to Constitutional Court judges presiding over the presidential elections case so that their ruling should favour President Peter Mutharika.

The bureau said Mpinganjira offered the money to Justice Mike Tembo for his benefit and benefit of Justices Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu, Healy Potani and Dingiswayo Madise.

He was also charged with an attempt to induce the judges to exercise their function corruptly and to abuse their office.

Mpinganjira was granted bail on Wednesday afternoon.

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the high profile presidential elections case on Monday, 3rd February, 2020 at Lilongwe District Registry of the High Court.

Advertisements

Advertisements