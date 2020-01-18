Peter Banda named TNM Super League player of the season

…Bullets dominate awards…

In his first season with Nyasa Big Bullets, Peter Banda has won the 2019 TNM Super League player of the season award after beating fellow teammates Chimango Kayira and Chimwemwe Idana.

The awards ceremony which took place at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Friday night, saw the youngster walking away with the most prestigious award following his impressive debut season with the league winners.

His dribbling abilities, pace and attacking skills helped Bullets to win their 15th league title at the expense of closest challengers.

Banda wasn’t the only Bullets winner on the night as he earned the recognition alongside defender Rabson Chiyenda and Charles Petro who were named goalkeeper and defender of the season respectively.

Chiyenda kept 21 clean sheets to help his team secure the championship title while Petro was outstanding at the back for Bullets in his first season with the club. The duo walked away with K100,000 each.

Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba won the golden boot award after scoring 21 goals and was rewarded with K250 000 while Blue Eagles captain Micium Mhone won the midfielder of the season award and walked away with K100,000.

The most improved player award went to Be Forward Wanderers’ goalkeeper William Thole who was rewarded with K100,000.

In team’s category, by emerging as winners, Bullets walked away with K15 million while runners up, Wanderers were given K7 million.

Lilongwe’ duo of Eagles and Silver Strikers went away with K4 million and K3.5 million each for finishing third and fourth respectively.

The most disciplined supporters award went to Bullets’ Zomba based supporters while Moyale Barracks were named the fair play team of the season.

Blue Eagles’ Technical Panel won the best Technical Panel award while Bullets won the best team management award.

In Referees category, Newton Nyirenda won the best center referee of the season while Joseph Nyauti and Elizabeth Sichinga were named best 1st and 2nd assistant referees respectively.

There were also Special Leadership Excellence awards to Mighty Tigers’ Technical Director Robin Alufandika and Karonga United Chairman Alupheous Chipanga.

Here is a list of all night’s winners:

TNM Super League player of the season:

Peter Banda (Nyasa Big Bullets) -K300 000

Best Goalkeeper of the season:

Rabson Chiyenda (Nyasa Big Bullets) -K100 000

Best Defender of the season:

Charles Petro (Nyasa Big Bullets) – K100 000

Midfielder of the season:

Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles) -K100 000

Most improved player:

William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers)- K100 000

Top goal scorer’s award:

Khuda Muyaba (Silver Strikers)- K250 000

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee of the season:

Newton Nyirenda- K100 000

First Assistant Referee:

Joseph Nyauti- K100 000

Second Assistant Referee:

Elizabeth Sichinga- K100 000

TEAM AWARDS

Best team management:

Nyasa Big Bullets – K1 million

Fair Play team of the season award:

Moyale Barracks – K800 000

Best Technical Panel:

Blue Eagles- K100 000

