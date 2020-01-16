We are working to restore services paralyzed by MTL fire – MACRA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says it is working to restore communications services affected by the fire that gutted a Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) building in Lilongwe.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Wednesday, MACRA Director General Godfrey Itaye said that the services providers such as TNM, Airtel and MTL as well television and radio stations are failing to provide their services due to the fire which destroyed expensive equipment used for transmission of programming content.

He added that the main cause of the fire has not been established but the regulatory body’s interest is to quickly restore the services.

“Our particular interest is to ensure that services are restored since all these operators are housed under MTL infrastructure so as landlord they have to do some research.

“We can put on record that some services providers such TNM are restoring their services but it will take time for media houses more especially radio and television stations to finish with the restorations,” he explained.

In his remarks, MTL Chief Commercial Officer Gladson Kuyeri said they are working on the matter together with Escom.

Meanwhile, mobile services provider TNM says customers in the Central Region have been heavily affected by the fire accident.

