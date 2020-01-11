Chembezi set for Polokwane City trials, Muyaba to sign for Costa Do Sol

Just days after losing Francisco Madinga to FC Dila Gori of Georgia, Be Forward Wanderers, are on the verge of losing their defender Dennis Chembezi who is expected to travel to South Africa for trials with Polokwane City.

According to a Times report, the former Wizards FC defender will undergo a four day trial with the South African Premier Soccer League side from Tuesday next week.

Wanderers Chairman Gift Mkandawire confirmed the development, saying the trials will only last four days because Polokwane City knows the player very well hence limiting his trial days.

“He is expected to leave on Sunday for trials with Polokwane City and he is expected to return back on Sunday next week. The club knows the player very well hence limiting his trial days from two weeks to just four days,” Mkandawire was quoted by the local media.

It has been revealed that Polokwane City, currently in the bottom three of the top flight league, were also interested in the services of Nyasa Big Bullets defender Charles Petro but the 2019 TNM Super League champions did not respond to the club’s request to have the player in South Africa for trials.

In a related development, Silver Strikers outspoken forward Khuda Muyaba is set to sign for a Mozambican Costol Do Sol in the upcoming days.

According to the club’s General Secretary Innocent Kadam’manja, the 2019 TNM Super League and Airtel Top 8 Cup top goal scorer will then join a Portuguese club which has facilitated the move.

“The player will leave for Mozambique in the coming days to join Costa Do Sol before completing a move to a Portuguese side. What we are waiting for is the transfer fee of $10, 000 for the player to leave and once this is done, we will release him,” he was quoted by the local media.

