Mutharika pardons 184 prisoners

President Peter Mutharika has pardoned 184 prisoners as part of Christmas celebrations.

In a statement today, Acting Principal secretary for the Ministry of Homeland Security Hudson Mankhwala announced the release of the prisoners.

“The prisoners who have been pardoned are those who were charged with minor offences and have demonstrated good behavioural reform,” Mankhwala said.

He added that the pardon of the prisoners is an act of mercy by president Mutharika.

Section 89 (2) (a) of the Republic of Malawi Constitution empowers a sitting president to pardon prisoners.

The Malawi leader also pardons prisoners during Easter and some Islamic celebrations such as Eid Al-fitr and Eid Mubarak.

