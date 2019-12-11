Four charged with stealing 50 bags of relief rice

Four people in Ntcheu have been charged with stealing 50 bags of rice belonging to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

The Ntcheu magistrates court on Monday granted bail to the four on charges of theft and receiving stolen public properties.

According to Ntcheu Police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu, the first suspect is Ruth Bwande who works as a warehouse supervisor for DODMA in Ntcheu.

The other suspects are Yohane Kachiwiya who is a driver, Mwai Bwande and Khumbo Pemba who received the stolen rice.

Chigalu said the suspects stole the rice from a DODMA warehouse and transferred the bags from Ntcheu district to Lilongwe using a Toyota minibus registration number CP 4249.

Well-wishers tipped the police about the theft and the law enforcers managed to recover 8 bags of rice and 3 bags of beans.

Currently police are on the ground searching for the remaining 42 bags of rice.