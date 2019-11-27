Machinga Police intensifies safe school programme

Machinga Police Station has embarked on Safe Schools Programme under Spotlight Project targeting over 20 primary schools in Machinga District.

The programme, which is funded by UNICEF, is aimed at promoting rights of girl-children in the district, whereby learners and concerned stakeholders will report any gender based violence at a specific school.

According to Machinga police station PRO Sergeant Davie Sulumba, each school has a suggestion box into which complaints will be lodged as one way of expressing grievances.

Sulumba said the programme was initiated by police officers on 26 November 2019 in three schools; Ntulira, Msasa and St Francis primary.

Speaking during the meetings, Machinga Community Policing Coordinator Inspector Naison Chibondo requested learners to make use of the initiative by reporting any violence against them.

The police hopes the programme reduce school drop-out cases and promote conducive learning environment among learners in Machinga District.