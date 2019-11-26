China calls for practical cooperation to protect wildlife in Malawi

China has called on all countries to take concrete action to end poaching and wildlife trafficking Malawi.

Xiusheng Wang, Deputy Chief of Mission and Political Counseling at the Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe, made the remarks at a press briefing on Monday.

Wang said that there is a need to abandon ideological thinking and oppose “double standards” of saying one thing and doing another” for wildlife conservation and asked for practical cooperation on combating wildlife trade in Africa.

He added that wildlife species in Africa continue to decrease due to practices of capturing and selling wildlife which have aroused strong condemnation from the international community and caused a great damage to the ecological environment in Africa.

“At the same time, hunting for pleasure is extremely cruel and especially the social celebrities flaunting hunting results is more likely to cause demonstrative effects, endangering the reproduction of the wildlife,” he explained

He then said China attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with African countries in wildlife protection and has formed an effective mechanism to jointly fight poaching and illegal trade.

According to Wang, it is also a necessary requirement for people to build a community with a shared future for mankind and a clean and beautiful world.

China is one of the countries with the richest wildlife species in the world.

According to World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA), from 2011 to 2015 2.7 Million Africa wild animals were traded most of which were shipped to Europe and the United States as pets and for illegal breeding in zoos.