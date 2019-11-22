Strong winds displace people in Ntcheu

Heavy winds have ripped off roofs of houses in Ntcheu, rendering 314 households homeless in areas under Traditional Authority Ganya in the district.

The disaster occurred on Tuesday. A similar incident also occurred a few weeks ago in the same area and 700 households were affected. At least four people were injured during the incidents.

GVH Mkhwani 1 has confirmed the incidents saying the strong winds have damaged food items and other property in various households.

“I would like to urge the government and other well wishes to help victims with food, plastic papers for roof and thatching, to provide shelter, and utensils,” the chief said.

During a rapid disaster assessment where data was collected in the affected sites which was done on Thursday by authorities, it was discovered that most victims are sharing the same common problems of hunger.

Councillor for Sharpevally ward Miracle Singano expressed worry over the damaged buildings and lost food.

“The disaster has retarded developmental issues and social services have also been disturbed with five primary schools affected,” said Singano.

Singano urged the Government to renovate the damaged school blocks in time.