Angry mob kills innocent couple

An angry mob in Ntchisi has killed an elderly couple accused of killing a boy aged 13 through witchcraft.

According to Ntchisi police public relations officer, sub inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the two were staying in the village of M’njeza as a couple.

He identified the man as Mr Dickson Thomas 78 and his wife Mrs. Veronica Semion aged 69.

Community members accused the couple of practicing witchcraft together with another third person who was rescued by well wisher.

The villagers said the three used to go to Mozambique, where they were playing football by using the head of a 13-year-old Tanazio Ephraim of the same village, who they said fell from a witchcraft plane when coming from Mozambique.

Kaponda continued that the boy started suffering from headache and died at Ntchisi District Hospital where he was admitted to.

When the villagers got the news that the boy had died, they mobilized themselves and started hunting for the persons who were later caught and killed, before burning their dead bodies.

Police officers from Ntchisi police station in company with medical personnel from Ntchisi District Hospital visited the scene. And postmortem conducted established that death was due severe bleeding caused by open wounds and shock by severe burns.

The Police have since advised the members of the the general public not to take the law into their own hands as this always jeopardizes the investigations.

Thomas M’njeza came from Village T/A Nthondo Ntchisi while his wife hailed from Mataya village in the same district.