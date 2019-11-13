HRDC concerned over violence in Malawi

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has expressed concern over acts of violence in the country and has called on President Peter Mutharika to take action.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe today, National Chairperson for the grouping Timothy Mtambo condemned the violence in Lilongwe where a person was killed as two villages fought over land.

Mtambo also mentioned the clashes between Muslims and Christians in Balaka which were sparked by a school’s decision to ban students from wearing hijab.

The HRDC chairperson asked different leaders more especially President Peter Mutharika to condemn the violence and take action as a way of bringing back peace and unity in the country.

He also dismissed reports that he fled the country together with HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence saying the two went to Gambia.

“We went to raise advocacy regarding the issues happening in the country and we will continue demanding accountability because we are patriotic citizens,” he explained.

On the issue of demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, Mtambo said the grouping will announce soon the date for fresh protests as they continue to push for Ansah’s resignation.

The HRDC has been leading anti-Ansah demonstrations accusing the MEC chairperson of mismanaging the May 21 elections.