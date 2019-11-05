Malawi Defence Force soldier killed by grenade

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has died after a grenade exploded during military training in Machinga.

Three other soldiers were injured during the incident which occurred at Chikala Hills in the Southern Region district.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya has identified the soldier who has died as Warrant Officer Class 1 Alexander Chauluka.

According to Chiphwanya, the soldiers were trying to dispose of the grenade but it exploded and in process killing Chauluka.

The injured soldiers were taken to Cobbe Barracks camp hospital where they are receiving treatment.