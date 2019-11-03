Chimwemwe Idana’s stunner takes Bullets top of TNM Super League

Chimwemwe Idana scripted a beautiful picture of the ultimate wonder goal- a combination of power, pace and precision in a beautiful exhibition of his star quality on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium to inspire Nyasa Big Bullets to a hard fought 3-2 victory over Mzuni FC to move top of the TNM Super League.

Bullets had taken an early lead through Hassan Kajoke who scored from the spot after he was tripped in the box by Lughano Kayira, 1-0.

Kajoke should have doubled his tally when he was found one on one with Mzuni FC’ goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira who did well to block the shot for a corner.

However, Mapira could not stop Kajoke from adding his second on the day when he was found unmarked in the box to slot home from the close range, 2-0.

The tie was far from over as the visitors kept themselves in the game through Steven Madimba who was left alone in the box by Bullets’ defensive duo of Charles Petro and Nixon Nyasulu.

In the second half, Bullets were very flat as they struggled to unlock Mzuni’s defense which was led by Kayira.

Twice, Kajoke tested Mapira who was very brilliant on the day to frustrate the home fans.

Bullets made some changes, introducing Luke Chima and Gomezgani Chirwa for Chiukepo Msowoya and Precious Phiri.

The hosts were left with regrets when Taniel Mhango’s deflected shot ended into the back of the net to silence the home fans who could not believe what was happening.

With 90 minutes on the clock, referee Kerstern Mnenula awarded an indirect free kick to Bullets after Mapira was judged to have wasted more seconds on the ground as he was trying to kill off the game.

The decision triggered massive protest from the visiting team but when play resumed, they were able to clear the danger away from their area.

With less than three minutes to go in the additional 8 minutes, Bullets rose back to life with a fantastic goal.

Idana didn’t even need more time to put the ball into the net, his instincts ordering him to go for the kill, assuring him it was worth the try from his position and propelling him to shoot from his angle.

His goal was an absolute beauty, the ball rising like a laser-guided missile, arrowing towards the right hand post of the keeper, the energy generated by the sweet contact powering it past Mapira and right on target, 3-2.

This goal was enough to see Bullets collecting all the three points as they moved top of the standings with 49 points from 23 games, just a point above rivals Be Forward Wanderers who were beaten 2-0 at Blue Eagles.