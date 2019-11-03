Cops detain Nomads

…Blantyre giants drop to second

Be Forward Wanderers suffered a major title blow as they slumped to a 2-0 TNM Super League defeat away from home to Blue Eagles on Sunday afternoon to drop to the second position in the standings.

The defeat leaves the Nomads a point behind new log leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who were 3-2 winners over Mzuni FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

Eagles dominated the early exchanges, but lacked firepower to break Wanderers’ defense.

The Nomads threatened to break the deadlock through Vincent Nyangulu who received a million dollar cross from Isaac Kaliyati only to be denied by John Soko who produced his first save of the match.

At the other end, the hosts created their first goal scoring opportunity when Schumaker Kuwali made a brilliant run down the right flank before his long range effort which was equally saved by William Thole for a corner.

Kuwali was causing havoc and his hunger for the goal could not be denied further as he capitalized on Dennis Chembezi’s blunder to unleash a thunderous shot which hit the far post before kissing the back of the net, 1-0.

The mistake was too much to swallow as the former Wizards FC defender was replaced by Peter Cholopi, whose absence from the starting eleven stirred some debate from the Nomads faithful.

In the second half, the victory was all but sealed when the hosts extended their lead following yet another defensive blunder from the visitors.

Lucky Malata was caught napping in the line of duty when he failed to clear the ball away from his area, allowing lethal striker Foster Bitoni to slot the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Wanderers were second best on the day as they failed to play their normal game throughout the match to allow Eagles to collect maximum points which has seen them reducing the gap to just 4 points from 24 games.

The defeat sees Wanderers dropping to the second position for the first time in more than four months. The Blantyre giants have 48 points.