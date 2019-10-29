We will make sure public funds are used effectively – PAC

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament says it will make sure that public resources are used for intended purposes.

The remarks were made by Chairperson of the Committee, Ken Kandodo, on Monday during the opening of a five day orientation at Parliament building in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Kandodo said the aim of the orientation is to equip the members of the Committee with skills on how they can do their job well in the Committee.

He added that the Committee will make sure public resources are used effectively and that everyone is taking responsibility so that the budget is fulfilled and all the money is allocated to the right places and used for intended purposes.

“All the members and myself as a Chairperson we are fully committed. We are carrying over from the last PAC which did a good job for the last five years. We will make sure that we follow their footsteps,” he explained.

Kandodo added that they want to ensure that challenges people are facing in this country due to limited resources are dealt with through effective use of resources by ministries and departments.

He then pledged that the committee will be conducting public hearings on different agendas and inquiries whenever issues of corruption arises.

Kandodo therefore asked the members of the Committee to take the orientation seriously and learn so that they can work according to the public expectations.