Chimulirenji visits fracas victims’ families in Nkhata Bay

Vice President Everton Herbert Chimulirenji on Wednesday visited families who lost their relations in the fracas that occurred Nkhata Bay on Tuesday.

Chimulirenji who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs attended a funeral ceremony for two of the four people who died due to the violent acts.

The vice president assured the affected families of government’s support.

Four people were killed on Tuesday in the fracas that erupted between Mkondezi and Msakanene Villages along the Nkhata Bay-Mzuzu Road.

A businessperson from Mkondezi was killed after a group from his village went to Msakanene to recover property which they said was stolen by one resident.

On Tuesday, dozens were left injured and a total of 21 houses were torched following further violence.

Government has since provided the bereaved families with financial support towards funeral arrangements as well as support towards treatment for those injured.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have arrested three people in connection to the incident.