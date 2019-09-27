Mutharika back on Saturday

President Peter Mutharika will arrive in Malawi on Saturday from United States where he was attending the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to a press statement from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Mutharika will arrive through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

“His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika arrives at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from New York in the United States of America where he attended the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 74),” reads the statement signed Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara.

The Malawi leader went to US on 18 September and during his stay, he attended various meetings.