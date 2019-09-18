FISD Cup winner to get MK20m

Malawi’s most prestigious cup competition will see champions pocketing MK20 million, an increase of MK4 million from last season’s prize money.

The announcement was made by FISD Cup sponsors, FISD Limited, on Wednesday during the preliminary draw for the competition at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

Unlike in previous three seasons where the knockout competition included district champions, this year’s tournament has only included regional teams, reducing participating teams to 24.

Speaking before the preliminary draw, FISD Limited’s Chief External Operations Officer Jack Kujaliwa said his company is committed to continue partnering with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for the betterment of football in the country.

“We will see out our five year contract next year but we are willing to come back to the discussion table with the FA to see if we can sign another long contract with the soccer governing body,” he explained.

He was also quick to refute reports that the company was considering pulling out of sponsoring the competition due to financial constraints that has hit the company.

“We are here and we are committed to continue our partnership with FAM. We have never thought of pulling out and our delay was because we wanted to give Malawians something new and here we are with an increase in the prize money and subventions for the regional teams,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the FA’s General Secretary Gift Gunda hailed FISD for the continued support, stating that the sponsorship of the tournament has been a game-changer for the local game.

“It’s a great feeling to be part of a historic occasion where FISD Limited has reassured the soccer fraternity of continued support of Malawi’s biggest cup competition. It has been an eventful four years and the company understands that football is about giving everyone an opportunity in this country to see things differently, but more importantly, raising the prize money. We are very grateful for their gesture and we will ensure that we sale their brand through football,” he said.

With the latest package, the winner will walk away with MK20 million, with the runners up pocketing MK7 million from MK6 million they got last year.

PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN:

Winner -MK20 million

Runner-up-MK7 million

Semi-finalists-MK2 million

Regional teams-K300 thousand

Pick of the preliminary draw saw Dwangwa United picking Ntopwa FC, with Mafco FC drawing Mzuni FC.

The winner between Silver Strikers Reserve and Mlatho Mponela will play Silver Strikers in the round of 16 while defending champions Be Forward Wanderers, who were handed the floating trophy following the purchase of a new trophy, will play the winner between Masters Security and Red Lions FC.

FULL DRAW:

PRELIMINARY DRAW

1.Hangover fc vs Airborne Rangers

2.Dwangwa United vs Ntopwa fc

Savenda Chitipa United vs Baka City Sable Farming vs Moyale Barracks Mafco fc vs Mzuni fc Karonga United vs Ekwendeni Hammers Masters Security vs Red Lions Silver Strikers Reserve vs Mlatho Mponela

ROUND OF 16 DRAW

TN Stars vs Sable/Moyale Mafco/Mzuni vs Blue Eagles Dwangwa/Ntopwa vs Kamuzu Barracks Silver Strikers vs Silver Strikers Reserves/Mlatho Chitipa/Baka vs Civil Sporting Club Be Forward Wanderers vs Masters Security /Red Lions Nyasa Big Bullets vs Karonga United /Ekwendeni Hummers Hungover/Airborne vs Tigers fc

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

17.14 vs 16

18.12 vs 15

19.13 vs 11

20.10 vs 9

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

1.1vs 3

2.4 vs 2

The competition kicks off next week.