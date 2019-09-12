Nyamilandu to launch football academy

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda will launch his own football academy in Blantyre this weekend.

According to a statement from the Walter Nyamilandu Foundation, the academy will be launched on Saturday 14th September, 2019 at the Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre.

It further states that the academy which has already identified and enrolled 25 players of the age Under-15 shall concentrate on total football development, education and spiritual growth which are the pillars for the meaningful growth of social beings.

“The foundation realizes the power that the game of football possesses in the building of strong personalities and characters among the youth, it is against this background that the Walter Nyamilandu Foundation has put football at grassroots levels as key strategic engagement area in its operations, ” reads part of the statement signed by the Foundation’s and signed by Media Liaison Officer Kandani Ngwira.

During the launch, there will be a football game between Walter Nyamilandu Academy and Play Football Malawi of Lilongwe.

Commenting on the development, Chikayiko Mkochi, a football follower in Mzuzu commended Nyamilandu for the academy saying he is a visionary man.

“Let me thank the FAM president for coming up with this development. Our kids need such and let’s borrow a leaf from our friends from other countries, they start football from grassroot level,” said Mkochi.