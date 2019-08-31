All not well for Gaba’s Orlando Pirates

Malawian lethal striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango is enjoying game time at his South African club, Orlando Pirates, but his team has lost the bite that can have devastating effects on their opponents.

The Soweto giants have started the season on a wrong foot in all competitions. Domestically, they were prematurely shown the exit door in the MTN Top 8 and they are performing poorly in the Premier Soccer League. Internationally, Pirates failed to get past Zambian club Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League last week.

Since the departure of Milutin Sredojevic, Pirates’ poor run of form rages on with caretaker coach Rhulani Mokoena. The Buccaneers have failed to produce wins in their last six assignments as they have lost twice and drawn on four occasions.

Mokoena has been in charge of the club in 4 games. His charges have also been failing to produce goals despite boasting about one of the most fierce attacks in South Africa led by Thembikosi Lorch, Justin Shonga and Gabadinho Mhango, to mention but a few.

Orlando have only managed a sole win in the league. The Malawian boy was on target in Pirates’ only victory against his former employers Bloemfontein Celtic. Their victory promised a brighter but alas!

Pirates fans can only hope for better days with their caretaker coach. Mokoena believes his charges will regain their lost glory since they are hungry for victories. He also believes the team is in good shape.