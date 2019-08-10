Masters of Malawi mastered in Uganda

Masters Security failed to protect their goal in Uganda as they let one man breach their defence three times on a single afternoon.

The private security men were hammered 3-0 by Proline FC on Saturday afternoon at Star Times Stadium in Lugogo, Uganda in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup (CCC).

Ivan Bogere netted a hat-trick, scoring a goal in the first half and a brace in the second half for the hosts to have a bigger advantage of qualifying for the next round.

The two sides are expected to meet in the second leg in a fortnight in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe in a match where the home side shall be looking for nothing other than a win with more than two goals.

Masters’ trip to the Eastern African Region was earlier this week doubtful as players had been boycotting the team’s preparations over unpaid wages.

The 25-man Masters delegation landed in Uganda on Thursday and trained once before Saturday’s game.