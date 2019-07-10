Papa Bushiri fails to pay 96 Armed Police Officers hired to protect him

Quick Facts:

– Bushiri claims governments honour him with police escort, when he actually pays for it

– Prophet Bushiri sells security armbands to protect people from dangers, yet he hires over 30 private bodyguards and 100 police officers

– Bushiri is failing to settle security bills at TMPD

According to News24, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has ceased with immediate effect deploying police officers to the church of worldly-glorified prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, until the church settles its bills.

In a statement by MMC for community safety Karen Meyer, explained why the deployment to Bushiri’s church was important.

This comes after a report in The Star said that 96 officers were deployed to the church to “protect Bushiri” from security dangers that may before the mighty man of God who claims that his necklaces and armbands protect people from the same.

According to published media reports in South Africa, in 2019, TMPD members have been deployed to the church twice, upon request, but now they have stopped, she said.

“The TMPD will also not provide any services to the church until it settles its account in full and pays the City upfront for future events,” Meyer said.

Meyer also said there was “nothing untoward” about the deployments, referring again to the report in The Star, which detailed a South African Police Service (SAPS) joint operational deployment plan last Sunday.

“The TMPD’s involvement in SAPS joint operations is in accordance with the South African Police Service Act, 1996 (Act 108 of 1996) and regulations, and it takes place under the direction and lead of the SAPS,” Meyer said.

She added that TMPD deployment at events was governed by legislation and policies, and that the deployment of security services included large gatherings, such as soccer and rugby matches at stadiums in Tshwane.

“Every event organiser is treated the same.

According to further information, Bushiri already has over 30 armed private bodyguards but goes ahead to hire close to 100 police officers.

According to these reports, Bushiri wrongly claimed that government was honouring him with police escort,. He did not inform his congregants that he was actually paying for the police services and not necessarily given as an important person.