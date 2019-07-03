I have crashed and squeezed them as I promised - Mutharika | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

President Peter Mutharika has urged the opposition to accept defeat because he has crashed them like a ton bricks just as he had promised.

Mutharika says it is time for the opposition to move on and let him develop. The president has warned UTM’s Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera that if they do not concede defeat they shall continue whining till 2024.

“I promised that I will squeeze and crash them, I just did and they are now crying”, said Mutharika yesterday when he presided over the official opening of the Bwanje Valley Dam in Dedza.

The Dam has been funded and constructed by the European Union at the cost of over K9.5 billion (11 million Euros). The Dam is expected to improve the irrigation system of the country by supplying water over 800ha in the dry season.

But during the May 2019 polls, Mutharika secured over one million and nine hundred thousands votes to beat Chakwera and Chilima who came second and third respectively.

MCP and UTM are challenging Mutharika’s victory in the court of law where they are seeking the nullification of the results by demanding a rerun.

Meanwhile activists and the two opposition parties have been organising a series of mass protests against the outcome of the 2019 polls.