TN Stars go top

TN Stars have defied the odds as they have climbed to the top of the TNM Super League following a 2-0 win over Masters Security at Dedza Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Trouble Banda and Stain Davie were on target for the Kasungu based side which is under the tutelage of former Flames goalkeeper’s coach, Philip Nyasulu.

Nyasulu has taken over from Meke Mwase who is now the head coach for the Malawi senior football team.

TN Stars assistant coach Monk Chirwa praised the players for the result.

“We are very happy that we have won here, we have played very well today, we deserved this result,” said Chirwa.

TN Stars have 19 points, just two points above second placed Lilongwe based Malawi Police outfit, Blue Eagles, as each has played nine matches so far remaining with six to wind up the first round.

Masters are on position 10 on the standings with 10 points from eight matches. The club’s vice gaffer Eliya Kananji said his boys did not prepare well for the match.

“We arrived here late since our vehicle broke down on our way, even the boys didn’t eat, we reached here at 10 minutes before the match.

“Fatigue was there as you know you cannot run in the ground without taking anything, anyway we have lost,” he said.