Tributes pour in for late Grace Chinga’s ex-husband Rodger Moffat

Tributes are pouring in for photographer Rodger Moffat who died on Tuesday.

Moffat, who has died aged 53, was once married to the late gospel artist Grace Chinga.

The renowned freelance photographer died on Tuesday after a long illness. His stepson, musician Steve Spesho, confirmed the news.

“Sad news Bambo athu a Rodgers Moffat atisiya. He was a good father. May his soul rest in peace,” Steve wrote on his Facebook.

Musicians, journalists and others are also mourning the late Moffat.

Wyclif Chimwendo described the late Rodgers as an exemplary figure who played a great role in bringing the best out of the late Grace Chinga.

While Lloyd Phiri said: I am truly sorry for the loss. I would like to offer you and your family my deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your caring father rest in peace. Jesus Christ is Lord.”

The late camera magician became famous during the divorce process with the late gospel songstress. With late Grace Chinga he had two children: Miracle and Israel.