Khuda’s hat-trick secures win for Silver Strikers

Khuda Muyaba scored three times to give Silver Strikers a win over Karonga United on the opening day of the 2019 Super League season.

The Lilongwe giants beat Karonga 3-2 in a game played at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Silver coach Lovemore Fazili said it is a good start their campaign with a win.

“Collecting three points away is not easy especially here in Karonga, it is not a bad result for us,” said Fazili whose side will face Chitipa today.

Karonga United coach Dan Dzikambani said his side played well but failed to control some loose balls at the back which gave Silver chances to score.

Elsewhere, Kamuzu Barracks failed to use home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Mighty Tigers.

So far, 13 goals have been registered in the league with Be Forward Wanderers scoring the most (5).