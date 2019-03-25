Chakwera sorry again for MCP atrocities

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday held prayers where he apologized for MCP’s atrocities.

The MCP organised the event to pray for the 2019 elections as well as the campaign period.

Addressing the congregation, Chakwera apologized to the nation and families of all who were people killed or who suffered various hardships for opposing the 31-year autocratic regime of Kamuzu Banda.

In 2016, Chakwera also apologised for MCP’s past saying the atrocities should be forgiven and forgotten.

On Saturday at the prayers, Chakwera urged other political parties to work for the betterment of the rural based ordinary citizen and not for personal gain.

He then encouraged Malawians to always put God first.

“The objective is as a nation we cannot be God fearing and then disregard him in everything we do. If we want to be God fearing then let us put him first,” Chakwera confessed.

The prayers were attended by many People’s Party followers including Roy Kachale, son to Joyce Banda who recently ended her presidential bid and endorsed Lazarus Chakwera.