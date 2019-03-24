Chilima to be sports minister in UTM govt

UTM president Saulos Klaus Chilima says he will appoint himself Minister of Sports and Youth if the party gets power in the May elections.

Chilima said he will become minister for two portfolios – Youth and Sports Development as well as Public Service – to see to it that the youth are contributing positively to the development of their country and to end nepotism in public service to ensuring that deserved and qualified persons are employed for positions.

He was speaking on Saturday during the launch of the UTM manifesto at the Community centre ground in Dowa.

Chilima, said the party thought it wise to launch its manifesto in Dowa for the people to bear witness of the remarkable achievements the UTM is sailing through in the history of the country.

Dr. Chilima assured Malawians that once the party is voted into power on 21st May, UTM will lead in the battle of fighting corruption, bringing economic empowerment, restructuring the civil service and good governance in order to make Malawi a better place for all with emphasis of sealing off the gap left between the poor and the rich.

The UTM leader said Malawians are hardworking people but lack a visionary leader to transform the country from poverty to prosperity saying he has come for the people to see the difference as in other countries citing Rwanda and Tanzania.

Speaking earlier, the party’s Secretary General, Mrs. Patricia Kaliati, said UTM is ready to implement failed DPP projects one of it being completing the Dowa boma_ Chezi road which has taken years as if government has closed its eyes.

Mrs. Kaliati wondered why the road has taken too long for it to be completed while it is only 10 km long to reach Chezi on the M5 Lilongwe-Salima road.

She thanked all Malawians for being with UTM in its agenda of transforming the country appealing to them not to be afraid and never to hit back at their critics saying God is with them for the victory of Dr. Chilima and the UTM party.

The Secretary General said within 6 months of UTM’s inception, the party has managed to field 192 candidates for the tripartite elections more than other established parties in Malawi saying this is a clear testimony that the party is growing day by day as it is receiving new members from other parties.

The party assured Malawians that if it fails to deliver its manifesto for projects planned as every district in Malawi will have its manifesto, Malawians are at liberty to vote it out for empty promises.

It expressed hope that the manifesto will empower all Malawians to be following what the party is implementing in line with its manifesto so that it will be judged after the expiry of the term in office that starts on 24th May, when the new coming president of the country will be sworn in at the Bingu national sports stadium in Lilongwe.

During the manifesto launch, Dr. Chilima ordered for a minute of silence to be observed in honour of the departed souls who have died due to tropical cyclone Idai in the lower shire, Bua Bridge dismantling which claimed lives of civilians and officers of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Kampepuza trading centre’s road accident in Ntcheu.