17 killed after truck smashes into minibuses

Seventeen people have died while twenty five have been injured after a truck hit stationery minibuses at Kampepuza in Ntcheu.

According to reports, the truck that was coming from Lilongwe city to Balaka plowed into traders and minibuses at Kampepuza trading centre today.

Five of the injured people have been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital for further medical treatment.

The reason the truck ended up hitting the other vehicles is yet to be established.

The police have since arrested the driver of the truck.