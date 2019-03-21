Police seize 77 bags of Chamba

Police in Kasungu on Monday impounded a three tonner lorry carrying 77 bags of Indian hemp.

The illegal drug was loaded in a Mitsubishi Canter registration number MN 4430.

Police said the operation took place during the night of March 18, 2019 at Chimbowe area.

According to the law enforcers, at around 21:00 hours police got a tip that the vehicle in question was seen loading bags which were suspected to be Chamba.

Upon receiving the tip, police detectives made a follow up and just as they reached Chimbowe area near Kalenga Trading Centre they saw the vehicle coming from the direction of Chamama heading to Kasungu.

When the driver realised the presence of a police vehicle coming towards the lorry he was driving he jumped from the vehicle and fled together with other passengers.

Meanwhile, police enquiries are underway to trace the driver and other passengers who were on the vehicle.