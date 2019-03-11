NRFA Simso league kick-off date confirmed

The NRFA has announced the date for the start of the 2019 season of the Northern Region Football Simso League.

Vice Chairperson of NRFA Felix Mbonekela Msiska told Malawi24 that the league will kick off on 13th April 2019.

“The league will be kicking off in the second week of April and it’s on 13th and the other program before the said date will be communicated to the media as well,” said Msiska.

He added that the first round of the league will end on the weekend of 17-18 August 2019 and resume after a two week break on 7 September.

The 2019 Simso League season will wind up four days before Christmas on 21st December.

The 2018 season delayed to start with a week after some teams failed to register players on time.