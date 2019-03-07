Political analyst preaches tolerance among parties

As Malawi draws closer to May 2019 tripartite elections, a political commentator has called for tolerance among political parties in a quest to protect the country’s democracy and economy.

The remarks follow the outcome of the Nigeria and Senegal elections which have been described as successful despite misunderstandings which erupted after the announcement of the election results.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the local political analysts Wonderful Mkhutche said during elections tempers arise as everyone wants to emerge a winner.

“Senegal is West Africa’s shining example of democracy. Nigeria is Africa’s leading economy. As Malawi we need to learn that after elections, there is need to move on to make sure both our democracy and economy gets strengthened,” Mkhutche said.

He also warned the DPP government not to rely on incumbency saying people will re-elect it depending on what it has done for Malawians during the time it has been ruling this country.

According to Mkhutche, the race to May 2019 polls is very tight unlike never before.

“The current DPP government should therefore not find hope in this as it will be going to the May 2019 polls on what it has done. The race for power in Malawi has never been as stiff as it is now,” said Mkhutche

Over 6.5 Malawians across the country have registered to vote for the leader they wish to lead this country come 21 May this year.