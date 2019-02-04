Nomads sign Francisco Mkonda from Masters Security

Be Forward Wanderers have completed their second signing in the ongoing local transfer window, roping in Francisco Mkonda from Masters Security on a two year deal.

The 22-year old midfielder was officially made a Wanderers player on Monday, following his former team-mate Babatunde Adeboye who was the first to join the Lali Lubani giants.

Mkonda was a marvel to watch in the 2018 soccer season where he inspired his former side to win Carlsberg Cup before helping them to a top four finish in the TNM Super League.

He was named 2018 Carlsberg Cup discovery player of the tournament before being voted as the midfielder of the season in the just ended Super League season.

Mkonda is likely to be a long term replacement for veteran Joseph Kamwendo who left the club for South Africa in December.

The Nomads have also lost their versatile winger Yamikani Chester who signed for a Czech Republic club before being loaned out to North Carolina FC.

Wanderers management will now turn its attention to extending contracts of some of the key players who are in their final months of their deals with the club.