DPP MP Themba Mkandawire loses primaries

A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator who tried to stop the tabling of the Interest Capping Bill in Parliament has lost primary elections.

Themba Mkandawire who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City Central has lost to Chippie Mpinganjira.

Mkandawire came into the limelight last week in Parliament when he asked to change the Order Paper so that the House could discuss general business in a bid to stop the tabling of the Financial Services (Amendment) Bill.

DPP primaries in the same city have however gone well for Ndirande Malabada MP Aaron Sangala who has beaten close contender Noria Rachael.

In other areas in the Southern Region, Phalombe North East MP Namachekecha and Phalombe Central Felton Muli legislator have also won.

On Saturday, DPP primaries will be conducted in several constituencies, including in Mulanje Central where DPP Vice President for the Southern Region VP Kondwani Nankhumwa.