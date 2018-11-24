Muungu Africa`s be careful tour on the cards

South Africa`s band Muungu Africa is heading to Malawi this festive season to display an art they know best in a journey dubbed “Be careful tour.”

The group which is behind the trending club banger, Be Careful, is scheduled to perform in the country`s major cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe next month.

They will occupy the local stages from 22nd to 24th December. Blantyre will be treated to a single show while Lilongwe will be blessed with two shows. The commercial capital will take the first bite of the tour on 22nd December at Infusion Lounge, from 1PM to midnight.

Lilongwe will host the South African trio on 23rd and 24th December. The first show in the capital city will take place at Chez Ntemba from 1PM till late while the last show will take place at Cockpit Lounge, from 8PM.

In an interview on Friday, organizers of the show, Myuziki Pusha Entertainment (MPE), said the event is meant to decorate the festive season. The organisers added that the charges are low so that most people should not be denied the fun.

“The charges are affordable because we want more people to attend. Advanced tickets are going at K2000, the gate charge is pegged at K3000, and VIP charge is K6000,” said Lumuli Mwamondwe who is MPE`s head.