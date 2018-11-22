Parliamentary committee faults govt on Lake Malawi wrangle

International Relations Committee of Malawi Parliament has faulted government for working in isolation on the Lake Malawi dispute with Tanzania.

The committee has disclosed that the executive the executive arm of government has not been involving Parliament that represents citizens to seek its views.

Presenting a report in Parliament, Chairperson of the committee Alex Major bemoaned the prolonged silence by the executive on the matter.

The chairperson also demanded an explanation from the executive to Malawians following reports that Tanzania is using its ships on Lake Malawi despite the boundary wrangles.

Government spokesperson Henry Mussa asked for more time before he could comment on the issue.

Malawi and Tanzania are involved in a boundary wrangle following Tanzania’s claim that it owns part of Lake Malawi.

However, Malawi insists that it has full ownership of the whole lake.