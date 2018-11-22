MP Njikho elected UTM governor for North

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency Leonard Njikho has been elected UTM Regional Governor for the North.

Njikho was elected Wednesday when the party held elections for its regional committee for the North at St Peters Hall in Mzuzu.

The legislator amassed 68 votes to see off interim Regional Governor Afiki Mbewe who managed 47 votes.

Mzuzu City deputy mayor Alexander Mwakikunga contested in two different positions of Regional Secretary and Publicity Secretary but lost in both positions.

Speaking after the polls, one of the presiding officers Olipa Muyaba said they had free and fair elections.

“We had free and fair elections. Delegates were drawn from district committees, there was a roll call before elections and all candidates were watching and agreed that these are the real delegates, so there was no rigging in these elections,” said Muyaba.

On his part, Njikho called upon all people who lost to work together with the new committee as the 2019 elections approach.

“First of all I would like to thank all delegates who voted for me and I don’t take this for granted.

“Secondly I call upon all UTM members to come together and work tirelessly as we are approaching elections, to those who failed to make it today I am asking them to work together with the new elected committee,” said Njikho.

Party members present during the elections included Mzimba South East legislator Chihawula Shaba and Loveness Gondwe.

UTM is expected to hold a national Indaba in December, five months before the 2019 tripartite elections.

The new UTM Regional Committee for the North:

Regional Governor – Leonard Njikho MP

Regional Secretary – Jane Mbale

Regional Treasure – Lusubilo Kamwambi

Organising Secretary – Councillor Freza Chunga

Campaign Director – Spencer Mhone

Publicity Secretary – Chimwemwe Lupafya

Political Affairs – John Munthali.

Other positions like Director of Youth, Director of Elections and Director of Women were also grabbed.