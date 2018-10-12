Govt to probe Chinese workers

Government says it will investigate Chinese construction workers who are suspected of sexually abusing girls in Mchinji district.

This is according to Ministry of Gender Principal Secretary Esmie Kainja.

Kainja said the alleged act by the Chinese workers is a violation of human rights and need to be probed.

“I have indeed heard the reports of girls in Mchinji being forcibly tested for HIV as prerequisite for employment.

“We are engaging the District Council in the probe and necessary action will be taken,” Kainja said.

Chinese construction companies with projects in Malawi sometimes bring their own workers from China.

Among buildings in Malawi built by the Chinese include Bingu National Stadium, Bingu International Convention Centre and Parliament building. Some Chinese companies are currently involved in various road projects across the country.