Chakwera tells Chilima to resign as VP

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima should resign if he is not involved in corruption.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Chakwera said people who are not part of theft of public funds in government should not be part of the thieving government.

Chilima has been accusing the Peter Mutharika administration of stealing public funds but he said he cannot resign as vice president because he was elected by Malawians.

On Saturday, Chakwera said it is not sensible for Chilima to continue serving in a corrupt regime.

“He is saying the government I am part of is a corrupt administration, how do you see this? Because if you are not part of [thieving], you shouldn’t be in it,” said Chakwera.

The MCP leader also claimed that his party is not threatened by Chilima’s emergence as one of the presidential candidates in the 2019 elections.

He said the MCP has a strategy which it is using and at the moment the party is on track hence cannot be afraid of Chilima United Transformation Movement.