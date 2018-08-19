Stewart Kambewa: Eats 302kms journey with a bike

On a sunny brighter Saturday morning of August 2018, Stewart Kambewa, Malawian cyclist took his bike, embarking road trip for Nation Publications Limited (NPL) 2018 Mothers Day Fun Run 2018 fundraising campaign.

History will have recorded that in 2016 Kambewa, blast to recognition following paddling 1,755kms journey from Nsanje to Chitipa in eight days to raise funds to construct boreholes in chosen fraction of the country. He was at it again; this time around he cycled 302kms one day for charity from Blantyre to Lilongwe in aid of underprivileged mothers.

The challenge is in support of NPL 2018 Mothers Day Fun Run, the newspaper’s annual Safe Motherhood initiative which seeks to curb and reduce unnecessary maternal deaths across Malawi.

This year NPL takes the Mothers Day Fun Run to Ntchisi district Hospital. The hospital and its surrounding heath facilities are facing many challenges; a situation which is puts people’s lives especially pregnant women and newly-born babies at risk.

To him, the journey started from Chileka Roundabout in Blantyre exactly at 6am and as about 1:15 pm Stewart Kambewa was within the estimated arrival time. His top-of-the range bike was now eating the remaining distance at a snail’s pace as he enjoyed the fascinating expanse of landscape stretched out before him at Lilongwe City Mall.

The 302kms journey was broken into chunks of five stretches.

Blantyre to Zalewa – 45km

Zalewa to Chingeni – 63km

Chingeni to Ntcheu – 36km

Ntcheu to Dedza – 70km

Dedza to Lilongwe – 88km

“The kilometers and time covered along these five stretches were turned into funds,” explained Kambewa. “Both individuals and companies chose a stretch to sponsor.

When asked about the journey and if his dream is achieved, the 31 year old agrees.

This year’s Mother’s Day Fun Run will be held on October 13th in Ntchisi and all are invited. It is not a race, but a fun run as the name suggests.

Last year we saw the British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett joining the sleepover Challenge and spent a night at Limbe Health Centre.

The Mother Fun Run last year took place in Blantyre from Mpemba Health Centre turnoff to Delamere Building before proceeding to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.