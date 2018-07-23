Michael Tete punishes TN Stars

Ghanaian Michael Tete scored a brace to give Mzuni a 2-0 win over TN Stars in the TNM Super League on Sunday.

Tete who is on a three month loan from Silver Strikers was the hero for Mzuni with his two early goals.

The first came in the 6th minute when Tete received a ball from the centre and released a thunderbolt shot that TN Stars goalkeeper Denis Henry failed to stop.

Tete scored the second seven minutes later. Mzuni captain Ian Chinyamas short goal kick found Tete who made no mistake but to put the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

After the game, coach for Mzuni football club Gilbert Chirwa said they are hopeful of moving out of the relegation zone.

“Remember when I was appointed the team was in the dangerous zone but now little by little we are moving up. We encourage our boys that we can and today you see things are now moving,” said Chirwa.

Assistant coach for TN Stars Mike Chirwa said Mzuni’s early goals put his team under pressure.

“We didn’t play our football because the two early goals that Mzuni scored frustrated us and players gave up earlier. Secondly, our goal scorers Davie and China Chirwa were tightly marked,” said Chirwa.

The win has taken Mzuni to position 14 with one game remaining to wind up the first round while TN Stars have concluded the first round and are on position 9 with 18 points.