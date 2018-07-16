Malawi’s voter registration: accessibility for people with disabilities granted

The Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN) has disclosed that the first phase of voter registration exercise in the country was conducted at centres accessible to people with disabilities.

Through a report released over the weekend, MESN has disclosed that only a few centres where the registration was conducted saw challenges for people with disabilities.

“Ninety seven percent of the registration centres were easily accessible by persons with disabilities. This is a good step towards inclusive participation. 3% of the centres were found to be inaccessible. Some of the inaccessible centres were Kanyaka Primary school in Kasungu North West and Kolakola primary school in Salima North,” reads part of the report that Malawi24 has seen.

MESN has also commended the staff that are working to register people ahead of the elections saying they know the equipment they are using.

Moreover, the electoral support network has commended calmness in the registration centres that were included in the first phase.

According to MESN, 92% of the voter registration centres had police officers providing security.

“However there were some centres that did not have police officers for some days while other centres had no security personnel in the entire process. For instance in Kasungu North West at Chisuwe Primary school there was no security agent from the day the registration centre opened on 26th June until 4th July and Chatete and Chang’ombe primary schools had no police officers throughout the registration phase,” reads the report.

The first phase of the registration exercise which was conducted in Salima, Kasungu and Dedza ended last week but it was marred by low turnout of people to register for the polls.