PP attacks DPP

The former ruling People’s Party (PP) has attacked President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Responding to Mutharika’s State of the National Address (SONA), PP leader in Parliament Raphael Mhone accused the Malawi leader of fuelling tribalism in his appointments of senior government offices.

He claimed that many director generals, principal secretaries and chairpersons of statutory corporations come from one tribe.

Mhone also accused Mutharika of lying to Malawians that he has fulfilled his promises yet there is nothing tangible on the ground.

“Yes, delivery, when you cannot tarmac roads at Nkhata-Bay District Hospital even when budgeted for or replace an earthquake damaged health Centre in Karonga!

“Yes, delivery, when you promised and laid foundation stones three times for the Mzuzu Youth Centre! Yes, delivery, when you fail to employ critical human capital in the health sector such as Doctors and Nurses resulting in a 55% vacancy rate and a crumbling health care system,” Mhone said.

The PP leader reminded the State President that he promised to build five colleges but up to now not even a single university out of the promised five is on foundation stage.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Monday also quashed Mutharika’s SONA saying it is full of lies and unfulfilled promises.