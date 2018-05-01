Bullets demand three points from Sulom

…orders Sulom to rescind Chimango Kayira’s yellow card…

The people’s team had a goal disallowed by assistant referee Innocent Kaundula during the Blantyre derby on Saturday and now they want Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to award them three points saying the referee’s decision was wrong.

Nyasa Big Bullets have written Sulom a letter of complaint against the officiating panel’s decision to deny them what they call “clear goal” during a goalless draw against Be Forward Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday.

“The referee Mr. Leo Ngoleka and his assistant disallowed our clear goal which was scored by Chiukepo Msowoya in the second half towards the end of the match,” reads part of the letter signed by Bullets boss Fleetwood Haiya.

Bullets have asked Sulom to rule that the disallowed goal should stand and to award them full points.

“If it were possible to rescind the decision and award us our clear goal, we could’ve appreciated and indeed justice could’ve been served.

“We request the appropriate committee to review and examine the referee and his assistant’s decision to disallow our clear goal and to withdraw yellow card awarded to our player Chimango Kayira,” reads the letter.

The club has also questioned Sulom as to why they keep on allocating referee Leo Ngoleka and assistant referee Kaundula to officiate Bullets matches despite the team complaining that the said referees are always against the people’s team.

“Most often when Mr. Leo Ngoleka is officiating our games, he shows bias against Nyasa Big Bullets F.C and this provokes and infuriates our supporters,” continued the statement.

According to the letter, this is not the first time for Bullets to complain about Ngoleka.

Bullets have since asked Sulom to stop assigning Ngoleka the club’s matches due to the alleged bias.

Soon after the goal was disallowed, alleged Bullets fans started throwing some missiles into the pitch which resulted in the delay of the match by a few minutes.

Sulom is yet to respond to the latest development.