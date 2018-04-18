Malawi must adopt new irrigation technologies – Chilima

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Saulos Chilima has reiterated the need for the country to adopt new irrigation technologies for it to make strides in ending food insecurity.

Chilima who is also Minister of Disaster Management Affairs said this when visiting families affected by floods in Nkhotakota.

The Vice President’s call comes at a time when the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is implementing the 2017/18 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan to assist over one million people at risk of being food insecure, a year after assisting about seven million people who were declared food insecure by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC).

Chilima said it was high time communities and all stakeholders joined hands to end food insecurity.

“As a people, we should not be talking about food insecurity 53 years after attaining our independence,” said Chilima.

According to Nkhotakota District Commissioner Felix Mkandawire, 1,266 households (approximately 6,963 people) have been affected by recent floods in the district and the figure may rise upon completion of assessments to establish the extent of damage.

Heavy rains that fell last week have affected most parts along the lakeshore areas, damaging houses, crops and rendering hundreds of people destitute.

The vice president will also visit people affected by floods in Karonga today.

Chilima is also expected to visit Mangochi District Hospital on Thursday to appreciate the damage caused by fire that gutted down the hospital’s Out-Patient Department on Sunday, 15th April.