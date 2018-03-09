Earthquake damages house in Nsanje

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Malawi on Thursday damaged a house in Nsanje and left children injured.

A preliminary report by the Nsanje District Council shows that one household was affected by the earthquake that occurred in the district.

The damaged house belongs to the Kamfumbis of Lambwe Village, T/A Malemia in Nsanje.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, pupils from Dinde Primary School also sustained minor injuries while trying to run for safety when the earthquake hit.

The department said it is still conducting assessments to establish the extent of damage.

According to the Department of Geological Surveys, the earthquake occurred approximately 33 Km north east of Nsanje District.

Tremors were felt in the surrounding areas and some parts of the country such as Mulanje, Thyolo, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Lilongwe and Chiradzulu.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs has advised the general public to exercise caution in the event of an earthquake.

Some of the precautionary measures are to stay indoors, to keep away from windows when inside a building, hide under a sturdy table and hold on until the ground shaking ceases.

Drivers have been advised to pull up and wait for the vibrations cease.