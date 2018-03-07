Police officer wins K1 million

A police officer has emerged winner of the K1 million prize in this week’s Airtel Kuufira summer bonanza.

During the thirteenth draw, the police officer from Area 30 Griffin Wotchi won K1 million.

When he was told, Wotchi failed to believe that he was among the winners but after being convinced he pledged to be committed to Airtel.

“I am very happy upon hearing this news, it is like a dream coming true and l am promising that l will keep on buying airtime,” he explained.

Another man, Jameson Tsamala Zitsotso, from Mchinji district got a prize of K200,000.

Speaking after the event, Airtel Malawi head of data and devices marketing Masiye Mazaza said as a company they are happy that customers are motivated and showing interest to take part in promotions.

Mazaza asked customers to keep on recharging and being committed to Airtel as they have been before.

He said the customers should expect to win K5 million during final grand draw on 14th March 2018.

Airtel Kuufira summer bonanza started on 1st December and is expected to end on 21st March.

During the promotion, Airtel customers have been winning prizes in the weekly draws including K1 million prize.