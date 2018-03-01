Cholera cases reach 653

The country has registered 653 cases of cholera during the current rainy season, Ministry of Health and Population says.

According to Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Joshua Malango, over the past few days the country has registered 13 new cholera cases taking the number of cases since the outbreak started to 653.

According to Malango, 24 cholera patients are in treatment camps.

“In a latest cholera update, 13 new cholera cases have been recorded which has made the cases to reach 653. Twenty four patients are in Cholera treatment camps and the deaths are still 12,” Malango said.

Recently, Ministry of Health said cholera cases in the country are rising because some people believe the disease is caused by witchcraft.

Various International organisations such as UNICEF among others are working hand in hand with government to alleviate the cholera cases.

Malawi Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi warned recently that Malawi will continue to have cholera outbreaks if Malawians do not start to follow prevention measures.

The minister said Malawians should make sure they are observing hygiene to prevent the disease.

“It is not acceptable to simply throw rubbish out of the window, defecate in the open or allow your surroundings to fill with detritus. We must work together to clean up our country to eradicate the possibility of diseases like cholera spreading,” he said.