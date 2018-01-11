Muslim legal expert dies

One of the leaders of Muslims in Malawi Mufti Abbas Qassim has died.

Qassim was until his death supreme leader of the Council of Muslim Scholars and Sheikhs in Malawi.

Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said Mufti Abbas died in the morning hours of Wednesday at Mangochi District Hospital.

Malawi24 caught up with Malawi Defence Force Muslims Chaplain Major Sheikh Saad Malovu who said Mufti Abbas contributed a lot to Malawi Muslims.

According to Major Sheikh Malovu, Mufti Abbas taught many sheikhs who are preaching about Islam in the country.

“Mufti Abbas will be remembered for his several achievements in as far as Malawi Muslims are concerned. He has taught many sheikhs in the country and May Allah reward him and offer him paradise,” Major Sheikh Malovu told Malawi24.

The remains of Mufti Abbas will be laid to rest on Thursday at Qassim Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Mufti is an Arabic word that means a Muslim legal expert who is empowered to give rulings on religious matters.